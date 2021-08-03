Tai Chi — Now held every Thursday at 1 p.m. No experience needed, we have a wonderful instructor and a welcoming group. Silver Sneakers with Tim Houston will resume in September, schedule to be announced. Our travel program is now open and we cannot be more excited for the upcoming trips. During the month of August we have the following trips planned — A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Moonshine Murders Mystery Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Hit Parade Show at the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, and a Knoxville shopping trip. Call or stop by Fair Park Senior Center for more information on dates, times, and to reserve your spot.
August Giveaway
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 3 — Grocery giveaway, noon to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Household supply giveaway, noon to 2 p.m.
Our giveaways are a drive-thru style pick up. On scheduled pick-up days you will circle around to the back of our building, we will load your car for you. You must be a Fair Park Senior Center member to participate in our giveaways. If you are not a member and would like more information, please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Upper Cumberland
Tennessee
Senior Olympics
Registration for our 2021 Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events is now open. If you are age 50+ and would like more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, to pick up a registration packet. Our sporting events this year include the following:
• Golf
• Track events — 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 run, 1500 racewalk
• Field events — discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put, triple jump
• Pickleball
• Bowling
• Table tennis
• Swimming events — backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, individual medley (four strokes)
• Softball throw
• Horseshoes
• Basketball — free throw, 3 point, and men’s 3-on-3
• Shuffleboard
• Tennis
• Corn hole
• Chair volleyball
Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Crossville’s Got
Talent Auditions
If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it! We know there are some talented folks here in Crossville, now is your time to shine! Registration is now until Sept. 1. Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be held Sept. 7. The show will be held at our beautiful Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. You must call before Sept. 1 to register for auditions.
Friday at Fair Park
Senior Center
Come join us this Friday, Aug. 6, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m. we will have entertainment with special guests the Nohea Nani Dancers. If you have never seen them perform you are in for a treat. At 10:30 join in on some bingo fun with our sponsor, Eye Centers of Tennessee. Following bingo Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. This is our $5 fundraiser meal. Our menu will be chili dogs, baked beans, chips, fruit and a drink. Following bingo and lunch we will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle and Bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
Fair Park Senior Center is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416. Our regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see everyone Friday.
