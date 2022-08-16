Registration for the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics is open to those age 50 and above.
There are two options for registration now. You can register online at fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab, then click the “online registration” link; or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration deadline is Aug. 20. If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Our event dates and times are:
Thursday, Sept. 1 — Golf at Bear Trace Golf Course — Noon, free lunch; 1 p.m., shotgun start
Monday, Sept. 5 — Bowling at Plateau Bowling Lanes — 9 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Tennis at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center — 11:30 a.m., singles; 1:30 p.m., doubles
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Tennis at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center — 11:30 a.m., mixed doubles
Monday, Sept. 12 — Bowling at Bowling World, Cookeville — 9 a.m., singles
• Swimming at Putnam County YMCA — 2 p.m., all events
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Pickleball at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center — 9 a.m., singles; 12:30 p.m., mixed doubles
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Pickleball at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center — 9 a.m., doubles
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Billiards at Fair Park Senior Center — 8 a.m., start
Friday, Sept. 16 — Basketball at Stone Memorial High School — 10:30 a.m., free throw; 11:30 a.m., 3-point shot; 12:30 p.m., 3-on-3 (men’s and women’s)
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Table Tennis at Fairfield Glade Multipurpose Building — 9 a.m., singles; 10:30 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
Monday, Sept. 19 — Softball Throw at Centennial Park — noon
• Horseshoes at Centennial Park Back Arena — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Shuffleboard at Fentress County Senior Center — 9 a.m., singles
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Shuffleboard at Fentress County Senior Center — 9 a.m., doubles
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Disc Golf at Cane Creek Park — 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 26 — Chair Volleyball at Community Complex — 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Corn Hole at Community Complex — Noon, singles; 2 p.m., doubles
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Track and Field at Cumberland County High School — 9 a.m., all events (rain date — Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
* * *
Crossville’s Got Talent, Cumberland County’s version of television’s “America’s Got Talent,” is back.
The competition will be in full force Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
Crossville’s Got Talent gives locals the chance to show off their talent and possibly win some big prizes.
Auditions for the show will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at Fair Park Senior Center. We want to see your talent!
Sign-up for auditions must be made by Friday, Aug. 26. Call 931-248-2487 or 484-7416 for details.
* * *
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, look no further.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.