On Wednesday, April 27, Fair Park Senior Center welcomed Carrie Smith with Cumberland County Sanitation.
Smith specializes in litter prevention and education. Our members learned that recycling has come a long way and that recycling can make a big impact in more ways than one. By taking action and improving our recycling habits, we can help keep our community clean, cut down on landfill waste and preserve our natural resources.
For more on what you can do to help educate and clean up our community, call Smith at 931-484-9328.
Be sure to ask about community clean-up days.
* * *
Ladies Night Luau — Grab your family and friends and join us for a night of fun for women of all ages!
We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $15 and includes your dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is set for June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve tickets. You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve a ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to come out and join us.
If you are interested in attending and would like more information, call Alicia at the center.
* * *
For a full list of special monthly classes and events stop by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or older and looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, stop by to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
