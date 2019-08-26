“There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer. With it beats the spirit of service, generosity, compassion, the health and well-being of our community, our country, and our world.” – Kobi Yamada
Fair Park Senior Center hosted its first Community Summer Bash fundraiser Aug. 8-10 at the Cumberland County Community Complex. The event featured 21 vendors who traveled from various parts of Tennessee, as well as several activities for the whole family.
“We had an overwhelming amount of volunteers of all ages who came to help support our senior center and serve the community,” said Alicia Arehart with the senior center.
Children ran the games and lemonade stand while adults helped with face painting, booths and the bounce house.
“Volunteer Sharyl Murphy proved to us that age is just a number as she raced children through the obstacle course,” said Arehart. “We had a great time and enjoyed getting to fellowship with all of our vendors, volunteer staff and community.”
The senior center hosts other fundraisers throughout the year. Coming up next is Crossville’s Got Talent, where locals can show off their talents for a good cause.
Registration for auditions is currently underway. Call the senior center at 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487 to sign up by Aug. 30.
The actual competition is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.