Fair Park Senior Center will be closed Nov. 28-29. As Thanksgiving nears we are reminded of our many community partners, members and volunteers who we are most thankful for. Without each of you, Fair Park Senior Center would not be what it is today. May your holiday be filled with many good things to be thankful for just as we are filled with thankfulness for each of you. Happy Thanksgiving!
* * *
Join us for a community-wide Ladies Night Out on Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join us for a night full of fun, food and shopping. We will have free bags (lightly used designer bags) and bling bingo, dinner, live auction and local vendors for your last stop shop before the holidays.
Admission is $10, which includes the meal. If interested in being a vendor for this event, please call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
* * *
While our staff members at Fair Park Senior Center each work together to build a strong network of care and support, we rely on our dedicated volunteers to help us maintain the positive and fun atmosphere we have created.
Whether you have a passion that you’d like to bring to the Fair Park Senior Center or a skill that can be used to benefit the lives of our members, we’d like to hear from you.
We will have a volunteer get together in January for all of our new and existing volunteers to review some new volunteer opportunities and to hear new ideas. To become a volunteer, please call or email Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com or 931-484-7416.
* * *
Our December day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast. Come by and reserve a spot today.
Dec. 7 — Oaklands Mansion’s 36th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro.
Dec. 9 — General Jackson boat cruise, meal and country Christmas show.
Dec. 16 — Chad’s drive-thru light show in Lebanon.
* * *
Do you like to sing? Come sing with us! Fair Park is starting our very own choir. If you like to sing or play the piano, we need you. Call Fair Park Senior Center to sign up at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Every year, Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating our fundraiser Christmas shows. If you have never attended, you will not want to miss this year’s show on Dec. 21. There will be two showtimes to choose from.
There will be a full cast of talented singers performing our favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts and the true reason for the season. This show sells out quickly. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase tickets. All proceeds will help fund the Fair Park Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.