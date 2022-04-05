Fair Park Senior Center hosts art classes with Plateau Creative Arts once each month.
A different project and local artist is selected each month.
This class is one of our most popular requests and is sure be a great time for all who join. Art classes are by reservation only. Please call Fair Park Senior center to make a reservation.
* * *
The SilverSneakers program is back!
Join us in one of the nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for seniors.
SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement and accountability by providing members with regular exercise (strength training, aerobics, balance and flexibility) and social opportunities.
This program is covered by some health insurance providers; if your health insurance provider does not cover the program there is a $3 class fee.
Weekly SilverSneakers classes start at 8:30 a.m.
• Monday — This is a beginner’s style class but is open to anyone whether beginner or advanced.
• Tuesday — Circuit class. We will focus on cardio and upper body strength training all while incorporating in balance and flexibility.
• Thursday — Circuit class. This class will focus on cardio and our lower body all while incorporating in balance and flexibility.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is starting support groups.
We feel that this is a great need within our senior community. Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
We will be offering two types of support groups, one for grief and one for chronic illnesses.
The two support groups will meet once a week at different times. If you are interested in attending and would like more information please call Alicia at the center.
* * *
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, visit for a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
* * *
Join us Friday, April 8, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m., enjoy special entertainment with Chad Pryson. At 10, Quality Home Health will be doing blood pressure checks. Join us at 10:30 for bingo with sponsor Quality Home Health. At 12:30 we will hold all card games including hand & foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Our billiards and computer lab will be open all day.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, custodian and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.