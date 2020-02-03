Join us this Friday, Feb. 7, for a morning of great entertainment as we welcome back Dewayne Wagner with the Obed River Band. Dewayne is lead guitar, singer, sound engineer and mix artist who also plays bass guitar and does a fantastic job as a lead singer and back-up vocalist for The Obed River Band.
Born in Louisville, KY, and raised in Crossville, Dewayne began playing the guitar as a young boy. His career as a singer and guitar enthusiast started early. He gives the credit to his mother who started teaching him to play guitar at just six years old. Thanks to her love for music and this group’s God given talent, we get to enjoy great music.
Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration sponsor, Eye Centers of Tennessee. Lunch will be served at 11:30, there is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank all of our entertainers, bingo sponsor, kitchen crew and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be. Thank you!
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February and March:
Feb. 10 — Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show in Pigeon Forge
Feb. 25 — Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge
March 13-14 — Cherokee North Carolina Harrah’s Casino overnight trip
March 17 — Soul of Motown all you can eat dinner show
Seats fill up quickly. Come by or call to reserve your spot.
Active Shooter Training
This Thursday, Feb. 6, we will be partnering with our local law enforcement to host an Active Shooter Training seminar. Class will start at 9 a.m. Please call Fair Park to sign up for this free class at 931-484-7416.
Fair Park Walking/Hiking Club
Join us on Friday, Feb. 7, for our first hike together. We will be joining Missy Kane in a short introductory hike to Bee Rock in Monterey. This is a 0.7 mile hike for all skill levels. If you would like to carpool, we will leave Fair Park at 8:30 a.m.
Telephone Reassurance Program
What is Telephone Reassurance? Telephone Reassurance trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to our elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.
Personal connection, socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check,” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.
To apply for services, please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416, email fpscalicia@outlook.com or visit fairparkseniorcenter.org to complete application for services.
Volunteer work is extremely meaningful. You make a difference! If you would like to volunteer in this program, please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.