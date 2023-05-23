On Friday, May 12, Fair Park honored all of the mothers with a Mother’s Day brunch. The ladies wore their fancy hats and gloves while the center treated them to snacks and showered them with gift bags. Just like the mother is the backbone of the home, these ladies are the glue that holds Fair Park together. The center loves each of you and hope that every day at Fair Park you feel just as special as you all make others feel here. Thank you for all you do!
On Wednesday, May 24, the Fair Park Family Cookbook will be available for purchase. Each book is in a protective binder with categorized and tabbed sections. Each recipe was given by one of Fair Park’s family members. They hope you enjoy them just as much as they have!
The center currently has 24 on hand that will be available for purchase for $10 each. All proceeds directly support the center’ nutrition program that currently serves an average of 700 nutritionally balanced meals to members at no cost each week. To reserve a cookbook, please contact Carlee at 931-484-7416. Orders placed will take 1-3 business days to fulfill if no stock is on hand.
Thank you for your support!
The annual Ladies Night Luau has been ancelled for June. Organizers apologize for any inconvenience. The center hopes to see you all at the annual Christmas Ladies Night Out in December.
Join Fair Park members on Friday, May 26, for a special Memorial Day tribute with a performance from Wayne and Ruth Lucas, Anthony Woolbright and the Amazing Atticus. This special tribute will be held on the side lawn located next to the 9/11 Memorial. There will be seating provided but you are more than welcome to bring your own lawn chair. For more information please call 931-484-7416.
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit 1433 Livingston Rd. The center’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
