Every Wednesday and Friday Fair Park Senior Center serves hot homemade meals to our members.
It is the highlight of the week when the staff sees all of their furry friends come through the drive-thru meal line.
So many pets come with their owners each week that Fair Park now has treats for them, as well.
If you are interested in learning more about the nutrition program please call 931-484-7416.
Indoor Yard Sale
Due to last week’s storms we had to reschedule our yard sale to 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6-7. We have now arranged to have our yard sale inside.
There will be furniture, antiques, appliances, jewelry, home décor, yard décor and so much more. All proceeds help Fair Park Senior Center.
Ladies Night Luau
Bring your family and friends and join us at our Ladies Night Luau for a night of fun for women of all ages.
We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $15 and includes dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your tickets.
You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there!
Getting Through It Together:
Grief and Living with Chronic Illness Support Group
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to come out and join us.
If you are interested in attending and would like more information, call Alicia at the center.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.