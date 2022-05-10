Fair Park Senior Center introduced our new nutrition program on April 1. During April, we served 1,563 meals to our senior community.
Good nutrition is critical to overall health and well-being, yet many older adults are at risk of inadequate nutrition.
The causes of malnutrition might seem straightforward — too little food or a diet lacking in nutrients. In reality, malnutrition is often caused by a combination of things including inflation on grocery costs, limited income and limited access to food.
Fair Park is excited to offer such a wonderful program to our senior community. Not only does this program offer free hot homemade nutritionally balanced meals to members every Wednesday and Friday, it also offers social interaction and volunteer opportunities which both play a huge role in our overall well-being.
Fair Park Senior Center thanks our amazing sponsors who made this program possible: Cumberland Good Samaritans, Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, Eye Centers of Tennessee and Life Care Center of Crossville.
We also thank our kitchen staff who do an outstanding job cooking and serving: Carolyn Barnes, Pearl Conrad, Margie Neary and Peggy Reynolds.
Last, but definitely not least, we thank our many volunteers who have stuck with us from the beginning and help serve our members each week. Our volunteers help complete this program and always greet our members with smiles and uplifting words. Thank you all!
Call us for more information on how you can become a sponsor, volunteer or receive meals through our meal program.
* * *
Call to make a reservation for Ladies Luau Night June 27.
We will have free bags, bling and things bingo; special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright; door prizes; and silent auction. Tickets are $15 and includes a pulled pork dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
You must call to reserve your tickets. You can pay at the door the night of the event, we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there.
* * *
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses. Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. Call Alicia for information or if you are interested in joining.
