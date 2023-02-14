There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met!
Fair Park Senior Center offers two different support groups each Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Our TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — Support Group offers a hands-on approach to weight loss.
Weekly meetings can help you take an honest look at the changes you need to make, show you that true health isn’t a certain pants size or a number on the scale, and ultimately help you become your healthiest self.
Fair Park also offers Grief Support. Our grief support group serves many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
The Fair Park Nutrition Program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting our website or looking for us on Facebook.
