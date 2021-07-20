Meet our 2021 Senior Olympics Hall of Fame Inductee, Wayne Matthews.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports and an active involvement in life. Wayne Matthews holds true to this mission, competing in his first Senior Olympic event in 2007. Wayne has been a great ambassador for the Senior Olympics ever since. At the age of 82, Wayne has been awarded over 150 medals through the years. In 2019, he competed in 17 of our district events. Nothing stops him!
It has been a great honor to have him a part of our district events. He is not only a great athlete but a true inspiration for all of his fellow Olympians. Wayne is always going out of his way to encourage others to press on, help start and manage community sport programs, and is one of our best volunteers when it comes to coordinating each event. Wayne proves that age is no barrier, it’s a limitation you put on your mind! As the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics Coordinator, we are so proud of Wayne’s accomplishments and his newest well deserved title he now holds with the program. Congratulations!
Registration for our 2021 district events is now open. If you are age 50+ and would like more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, to pick up a registration packet. Our sporting events this year include the following:
• Golf
• Track events — 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 run, 1500 racewalk
• Field events — discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put, triple jump
• Pickleball
• Bowling
• Table Tennis
• Swimming events — backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, individual medley (four strokes)
• Softball throw
• Horseshoes
• Basketball — Free throw, 3-point, men’s 3-on-3
• Shuffleboard
• Tennis
• Corn Hole
• Chair Volleyball
Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Crossville’s Got Talent Auditions
If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it! We know there are some talented folks here in Crossville, now is your time to shine! Registration is now until Sept. 1. Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be held Sept. 7. The show will be held at our beautiful Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Sept. 25 at 7p.m. You must call before Sept. 1 to register for auditions.
Friday at
Fair Park
Come join us this Friday, July 23, for a day full of activities. At 9 a.m. we will have entertainment with special guest Judy Fistler. Carolyn will be serving breakfast at 10:15; this is our $5 fundraiser meal. We will have bingo with sponsor ExacCare at 10:30. Following bingo we will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle, Bridge and Cribbage. Billiards will be open all day. Fair Park Senior Center is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416. Our regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see everyone Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.