Tai chi is a low-impact, slow-motion exercise that is proven to have many health benefits.
This gentle form of exercise can help maintain strength, flexibility, balance and is the perfect activity for seniors to add to their weekly routine.
The great thing about tai chi is that an individual does not have to be in tip-top shape to get started;
they learn and grow as they go.
Fair Park offers tai chi classes at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Chair yoga is coming to Fair Park in March. Get ready for this amazing program instructed by the University of Tennessee Extension Office.
Chair yoga is perfect for those looking to improve flexibility, grow stronger, get better sleep and more.
Call Alicia at 931-484-7416 to register or for more information.
To get a full schedule of physical activities offered at Fair Park, stop by the center for a monthly schedule of events.
Celebrate Senior
Nutrition in March
March is Senior Nutrition Month. Fair Park will be hosting fun activities such as cooking classes, smoothie bars, and more during the month.
To kick off Senior Nutrition 5Month, a “Fair Park Family Cook Book” is being created. The public is encouraged to submit favorite recipes to share with the community.
Healthy desserts, favorite (but not secret) family recipes, foods that reflect cul-tural heritage, and even healthy smoothies and snacks are sought.
Bring recipes by Fair Park Senior Center or email them to Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com.
Include a name to be
put on the page with the recipe.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
March menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or finding us on Facebook under Fair Park.
