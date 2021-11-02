Dec. 6, Fair Park Senior Center will host our second annual Ladies Night Out. If you did not attend our last Ladies Night Out you won’t want to miss this one.
This is a night that women of all ages come together for a night of food, fun, and a last stop shop before the holidays. We will have classic Christmas tunes, free bags, bling and things bingo, dinner, silent auction, and many different vendors set up for a great night out.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. This includes your dinner and admission. Bingo is free. Prospective vendors can call Alicia at 931-484-7416. This event will be at the Community Complex.
* * *
Fair Park is excited to welcome the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club. Club meetings are the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
The Club is an amateur radio or “ham” organization, dedicated to the enjoyment and educational enrichment of members through the open sharing of ideas. We invite all amateur operators as well as anyone interested in becoming an amateur radio operator to any of our meetings. Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more.
* * *
Tickets are on sale for the 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth and Wayne Lucas and host D.J. Garrison. Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year. This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna and Ace, stage manager Cheryl Woolbright, and last but not least, Santa Claus.
Show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theater, Crossville. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theater. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
If you like to play bridge but have not in a while and would like to take a refresher class, look no further! Pat Bolz, a Fair Park bridge player and instructor, will give free classes here. If you are interested, call Fair Park at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is looking to start a writers group. This will be a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling books. To be a part of this group, call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information.
* * *
Our Senior Travel Program is one of the most popular aspects of our center and has provided many of our members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee and some surrounding states. Our trips for November follow. Call 931-484-7416 or stop by Fair Park Senior Center to reserve your seat.
• Nov. 2 — Shopping trip to unclaimed baggage in Alabama; $20(does not include dining). We will depart at 8:30 a.m.
• Nov. 8 — Casino and bingo trip to Kentucky; $20 (does not include any bingo fees or dining). We will depart at 8 a.m.
• Nov. 16 — Main Event Theater Elvis show in Pigeon Forge; $50 (includes van trip and show admission). We will depart at 8:30 a.m.
• Nov. 30 — Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge; $80 (includes van trip, admission, and dinner). We will depart at 10 a.m.
* * *
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre, & Bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — all card games
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
* * *
Come join us Friday, Nov. 5, for a day full of activities.
At 9:30 a.m. we will welcome our special guest from the Cumberland Mountain State Park, Lacey King.
She will be bringing some of their wildlife pets for a fun interactive educational class you will not want to miss!
At 10:30 a.m. we will have bingo with our sponsor, Eye Centers of Tennessee. Following bingo Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. This is our $5 fundraiser meal.
Our menu will be chicken salad, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink. Following bingo and lunch we will be playing Hand and Foot, Euchre, Pinochle and Bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
* * *
Pam Emery from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is returning to Fair Park Senior Center for an afternoon of alcohol ink, creativity and laughter on Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m..
Pam, a retired teacher from Chattanooga and an award-winning artist, found her true calling in abstract art, using this very popular method. She will help students apply easy techniques that will allow for playful discovery and accidental masterpieces.
Students will learn the basic use of alcohol inks and blending solutions, such as 91% Isopropyl. They will be introduced to a variety of painting surfaces and how the medium is applied to non-porous surfaces.
Class fee is $5.
Pre-registration is required. Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for details.
