December is a special time around Fair Park.
Special events, gift exchanges, Christmas art classes, holiday parties and our favorite time to decorate for.
Every year we have a group of women who come to decorate one of our three Christmas trees here at Fair Park. We are so grateful to have such wonderful volunteers who share their talents with us.
There is no better time to have family and friends around then to have them around for the holidays and that is exactly what we are here, a family!
If you are age 60 or older and have been looking for a place to come socialize, participate in activities, volunteer, start a class or share your talents, visit Fair Park Senior Center.
There are no membership fees or dues, and it’s easy to become a member.
Stop by anytime from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Tickets are now on sale for our 11th snnual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth and Wayne Lucas and host D.J. Garrison.
Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year.
This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna and Ace, stage manager Cheryl Woolbright and, last but not least, Santa Claus.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theatre.
We hope to see you all there!
We are excited to announce we will have Grandparents Day at noon Monday, Dec. 20.
We will have a gingerbread house decorating contest, Christmas coloring sheets, games, Christmas snacks, hot cocoa and a special visit from Santa Claus. Grandparents and grandchildren can get a photo made and a gift from Santa.
Limited seating is available; preregistration is required for this special occasion. Please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to reserve your spot.
Fair Park Senior Center now has a writing group.
This is a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing.
It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling books.
If you would like to be a part of this group, they meet at 2 p.m. every Tuesday. We would be glad to have you.
Call Alicia at the center for more information.
Fair Park is open 8 a.m-4 p.m. weekdays. Billiards take place all day each day.
Other daily activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. Table tennis
• 10 a.m. Chair volleyball
• Noon Hand & Foot, pinochle, euchre and bridge
• 1 p.m. Crochet club
Tuesday
• 12:30 p.m. Line dancing
• 2 p.m. Age of Pages writing group
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. Wii Games
• 10 a.m. Bingo
• Noon Mexican Train
• 12:30 p.m. Cornhole
• 2 p.m. Guitar forum
Thursday
• 10 a.m. Table tennis
• 10 a.m. Chair volleyball
• Noon Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. Tai chi
• 6:30 p.m. Line dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. All card games
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
Come on out and join us Friday, Dec. 10, for a day full of activities.
At 9:30 one of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright, will be performing. At 10:30 we will have bingo and blood pressure checks with Quality Home Health.
Following bingo, Carolyn will be serving our lunch at 11:30. We will have homemade sloppy joes, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink. This is our $5 fundraiser meal.
If you have any questions or would like more information, feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416.
We hope to see everyone Friday.
A big thank you to our volunteers, kitchen staff and our janitor who help make Fair Park what it is today.
