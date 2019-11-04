We want to thank all of our members who came out and participated in our Halloween party, and our volunteers who helped make this party a great time for all.
We would also like to thank Cumberland Medical Center for judging our Halloween costume contest.
We had three winners. Funniest costume prize went to Richard Mantooth, the Pink Dragon; scariest costume prize went to Marsha Mcreeless, the creepy clown; and our overall best costume prize went to Charles Mount, the ghost veteran from Williamsburg.
Friday at Fair Park Senior Center
Come join us Friday, Nov. 5, as we welcome back one of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright. At 10:30 we will have bingo with sponsor Quality Home Health. At 11:30 we will serve our home cooked meal. Plate lunch is $3.
We want to say thank you to our entertainer, volunteers and sponsors who help make our Fridays a special day at Fair Park. We truly appreciate all of them and all they do for our center. If you have never been to our senior center, Fridays are always a great time to come join in on the fun. There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met.
Ladies-only Billiards
Every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. our billiards room is reserved for our ladies league. We have four tables and a large room to play. No experience needed! If you have any questions feel free to contact our ladies billiards instructor, Judy, at 352-445-9634.
Senior Travel Program
Our November and December day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast, come by and reserve your spot today.
Nov. 4 — Knoxville trip and visit to the Sunsphere.
Nov. 9 — A Pirates Voyage lunch show in Pigeon Forge.
Nov. 18 — Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, AL.
Dec. 7 — Oaklands Mansion 36th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro.
Dec. 9 — General Jackson boat cruise, meal and Country Christmas show.
Dec. 16 — Chad’s drive-through light show in Lebanon.
Yard Sale
We will be having a fundraiser yard sale Nov. 14-15. If you have anything you would like to donate feel free to drop it off 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Tai Chi Arthritis and Fall Prevention
Fair Park Senior Center is holding a new eight-week tai chi class designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention. The Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Program is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and is designed for improving health, wellness and is effective in preventing falls. Numerous studies have shown tai chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life. You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition. Tai chi can be learned from a standing or seated position. Join us Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. It is easy to learn, relaxing, effective and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
SilverSneakers
early bird classes
If you have been looking for an exercise class designed for aging adults look no further. SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement by providing members with strength training, aerobics and flexibility designed specifically for seniors.
Our early bird class is at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday with certified instructor Tim Houston. If your insurance does not cover the class there is a $2 charge for the class.
Hiking/walking
group intro
We are reaching out to our senior community to start a hiking group. Walking is one of the best ways to improve your health!
We will have a hiking intro class Nov. 13 with Cumberland Medical Center and special guest Missy Kane. We will meet at 10 a.m. at beautiful Bee Rock in Monterey for an approximate 1.7 (total) mile walk to a beautiful overlook view.
You must be able to walk independently.
If you would like more information or need transportation, contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more details.
Euchre group
Whether you are a pro or want to learn to play, join us at 1 p.m. every Wednesday for euchre. We have a wonderful group willing to help teach those who want to learn.
For a full list of our recreational activities, stop by Fair Park and pick up our monthly “Newsline.”
