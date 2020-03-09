Join Fair Park Senior Center March 13 as they welcome back center favorite Anthony Woolbright.
Entertainment will start at 9:30 a.m. Bingo with sponsor Quality Home Health starts at 10:30. Lunch will be served at 11:30 for a $4-per-person donation.
Fair Park thanks Anthony Woolbright, Beverly with Quality Home Health, the kitchen crew and the janitor for all the time they all put into making the senior center the best it can be. Thank you!
Telephone Reassurance Program
What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to those in the elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to a friendly network of volunteers.
Personal Connection — Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check” and provide an opportunity to socialize.
To Apply for Services — Contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or fpscalicia@outlook.com.
Blood Pressure Clinic with Quality Home Health
Quality Home Health will visit Friday the 13th for a blood pressure clinic at Fair Park at 9:45 a.m. Stop by for a blood pressure screening by their friendly staff.
Communitywide Bingo Night and Dinner
Join Fair Park Senior Center for its March 19 fundraiser dinner and gift card bingo night. All prizes will be gift cards.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.; $15 admission at the door includes spaghetti dinner, dessert, and drink. Call 931-484-7416 to make a reservation.
Cookeville Senior Center visits for a friendly competition
Fair Park hosted a friendly competition of chair volleyball March 5 with friends from the Cookeville Senior Center. Fair Park was excited to have them, and even more thankful to hear none of them suffered any damage or injuries through the devastation that Cookeville encountered this past week.
A day of fun, food, and fellowship brightened all spirits and has everyone looking forward to the Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics in September. Want to join in on the fun? Fair Park plays chair volleyball at 10 a.m. every Monday and Thursday. New participants are welcome.
Open Volunteer Opportunity
Fair Park currently has some openings for a friendly volunteer receptionist/greeter. Morning and afternoon openings, usually around three hours, are available. To help make a difference in the community, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Many other volunteer opportunities that may be of interest are also available.
