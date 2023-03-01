Get Crafty with Fair Park Senior Center
Pictured is one of Fair Park’s favorite art class participants, Kathleen Finizio, who attends most if not all of our art classes. This time she was trying her hand at candle making. Here at Fair Park we offer a variety of art classes, crafting classes and even some cooking classes. Our classes are a fun way to socialize and awaken your creativity. Visit Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of March classes. If you would like to teach a class or have an idea for a class please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
Celebrate Senior Nutrition in March-
March is Senior Nutrition Month. Fair Park will be hosting fun activities such as cooking classes, smoothie bars, and more during the month of March. To kick off Senior Nutrition Month we are creating a “Fair Park Family Cook Book”. We need your help! We would love to have some of your favorite recipes to share with our community. We are looking for healthy desserts, favorite (but not secret) family recipes, foods that reflect cultural heritage, and even healthy smoothies and snacks. If you would like to share your recipes for our cookbook you can bring them by Fair Park Senior Center located at 1433 Livingston Road in Crossville or email Alicia your recipe at fpscalicia@outlook.com. Please include your name so that we may include that on your recipe page.
Fair Park Nutrition Program- March menus are now available for reservation. This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal every Wednesday and Friday at 11:30a at NO CHARGE. This program does not have any income requirements, the ONLY requirement is that you must be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve your meals. To learn more about how to sign up for this program and reserve your meals please call 931-484-7416 Monday-Friday 8a-4p.
Fair Park Senior Center hours of operation and information-
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday 8a-4p. We are located at 1433 Livingston Road. Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visit our website at fairparksenirocenter.org or find us on Facebook under Fair Park.
