Come take a trip with Fair Park Senior Center! We have two trips scheduled for March that you won’t want to miss. We’re taking two trips in March. Call to make reservations.
March 22 — Great Smoky Mountain Moonshine Murder Dinner and Show. Must be registered and paid for by March 11. We will depart from Fair Park at 11:30 to give time to shop before the dinner show. Show starts at 5 p.m. CDT. Cost is $80 and includes dinner, admission, and van trip fee.
March 29 — Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. We will depart from Fair Park at 11:30 to give time to shop before the dinner show. Show starts at 5 p.m. CDT. Cost is $85 and includes dinner, admission, and van trip fee. Must be registered and paid for by March 18.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is starting support groups. We feel that this is a great need within our senior community.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
We will be offering two types of support groups, one for grief and one for chronic illnesses. The two support groups will meet once a week at different times.
Call Alicia if you are interested in attending and would like more information.
* * *
The “Gone” Show — A night of fun for the whole family!
If you enjoyed our Christmas show and Crossville’s Got Talent, you will not want to miss our annual Gone Show. Lucas, a longtime senior center member and board member, does an amazing job coordinating this show. It has become a local family favorite over the years.
The Gone Show is a comedy show that will be sure to keep you entertained. This show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them at Fair Park Senior Center, Palace Theatre or call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487.
We hope to see you all come out for a night of laughs and entertainment!
* * *
Join us from 1-3 p.m. March 25 in welcoming Plateau Creative Arts Center. Artist Melea Goins will teach acrylic painting. Each student will have the opportunity to paint a beautiful mason jar painting on canvas.
This class is by reservation only. There is a $5 fee for materials, paid to the instructor at the time of class. Call to reserve your spot.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center’s daily activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Hand and Foot, pinochle and euchre
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• 12 p.m. — Cornhole
• 2 p.m. — Open jam — guitars and more
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 12:30 p.m. — Tai chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — Hand & Foot, pinochle, euchre and Bridge
Billiards take place daily.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
* * *
Join us this Friday March 4, for our birthday, anniversary, and newcomer celebration. If you have a March birthday or anniversary or joined Fair Park in February, stop by and have lunch on us.
We will start with special entertainment from Jim Trease at 9:30.
At 10:15 we will do a special drawing for our birthdays, anniversaries, and newcomers. Bingo will begin at 10:30 with our sponsor, Eye Centers of Tennessee.
At 11:30 we will serve a lunch of hot dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink for $5.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center.
Your service is greatly appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.