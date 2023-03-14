Cumberland Countians age 60 or above who are looking for a place to go meet new friends or maybe reconnect with old friends they may not see much anymore should look no further.
Fair Park Senior Center has been the community senior center since 1972. It customizes activities and programs based on the needs and wants of members.
These programs include educational, evidence-based, health education, health screenings, grocery giveaways, nutrition program, physical fitness, recreational activities, resource information, telephone reassurance program and much more.
Stop by and see what all the hype is about; there are no membership fees or dues.
Chair Yoga
Chair yoga is coming to Fair Park March 27! Get ready for this amazing program instructed by the UTExtension Center.
Chair yoga is ideal for those looking to improve flexibility, grow stronger, get better sleep and more.
To learn more about this program and how to register, call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
And stop by Fair Park to get a full schedule of physical activities and a monthly schedule of events.
Celebrate Senior
Nutrition in March
March is Senior Nutrition Month. Fair Park will be hosting fun activities such as cooking classes, smoothie bars, and more during the month.
To kick off Senior Nutrition 5Month, a “Fair Park Family Cook Book” is being created. The public is encouraged to submit favorite recipes to share with the community.
Healthy desserts, favorite (but not secret) family recipes, foods that reflect cultural heritage, and even healthy smoothies and snacks are sought.
Bring recipes by Fair Park Senior Center or email them to Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com.
Include a name to be put on the page with the recipe.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
March menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
* * *
Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or finding us on Facebook under Fair Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.