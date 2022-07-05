“Ernestine” made her appearance yet again at Fair Park’s Ladies Night Luau.
Ladies Night is a fundraiser for Fair Park Senior Center held twice annually. This is an event for women of all ages to come together for a night of fun, food, entertainment, laughter and bingo.
On Monday, June 27, Fair Park greeted close to 200 women ranging from ages 14-94. What a great night we all had together.
The night would have not been complete without our favorite bingo caller, Ernestine.
Ernestine (also known as Ernie Wilson) is a long- time member of Fair Park Senior Center who is always there for us when we need him.
“There is nothing I won’t do for Fair Park,” he said. “I will even dress up as Ernestine to get in to Ladies Night to call bingo for you all.”
We appreciate Ernie and all he does to make our Senior Center the best it can be. A huge thank you to Ernie Wilson and Anthony Woolbright for a great night of entertainment, all of our kitchen crew for the delicious meal and all of our volunteers who worked the front door and served our guests.
There is a lot of work that goes into special events. We could not have done it without all of our dedicated volunteers. Thank you all!
* * *
Starting July 13, Fair Park will expand its computer classes. Basic computer classes will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays by reservation only. One-on-one classes will be Tuesday by reservation only. Call us if you are interested in learning more or to reserve your spot.
* * *
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to join us. Call Alicia at the center for details.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, look no further. Visit to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
