Ready for an egg-citing day at Fair Park?
A day full of activities Friday, March 31, will start off with the Easter celebration at 9 a.m.
Activities will include trivia, special bingo, the emoji game, and an Easter egg exchange. An area will be set up for Easter pictures.
Bingo will begin at 10:30, followed by reserved lunch at 11:30.
The day will finish with card games such as Rook, hand & foot, euchre, Rummikub, rummy, Uno and bridge.
Chair Yoga
Chair yoga is coming to Fair Park March 30! Get ready for this amazing program instructed by the UT Extension Center.
Chair yoga is ideal for those looking to improve flexibility, grow stronger, get better sleep and more.
To learn more about this program and how to register, call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
And stop by Fair Park to get a full schedule of physical activities and a monthly schedule of events.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
April menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
* * *
Stay up to date with the center’s weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or on Facebook under Fair Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.