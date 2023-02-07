On Friday, Jan. 27, Fair Park welcomed back local artists with the Plateau Creative Arts Center program.
Each month, this program hosts one art class here at Fair Park Senior Center instructed by a chosen local artist.
These art classes are held the last Friday of each month and typically fill up quickly.
Not only are they fun but they are educational as well. Each artist brings a different style of art each month.
Along with this program, Fair Park also offers a variety of art classes throughout the month as well.
Art classes seem to be one of our most popular programs we offer.
Call or stop by to reserve your spot. All classes will be held at Fair Park Senior Center on reserved days from 1-3 p.m. February classes include:
Feb. 20. Candle-making, $10 material fee paid at time of class.
Feb. 24. Plateau Creative Arts Center class with Debbie Kersh, $5 material fee paid at time of class. Participants will make two pop-up rose greeting cards.
* * *
The Fair Park Nutrition Program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
* * *
Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting our website or looking for us on Facebook.
