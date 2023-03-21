This month, Fair Park Senior Center joins the Administration for Community Living and Senior Nutrition service providers across the country in celebrating the anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.
As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, Fair Park helps older adults in the community by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health.
The program also provides connections to home and community-based services that can support independence and overall well-being.
Throughout this month Fair Park has celebrated Senior Nutrition Month through fun hands-on cooking classes, smoothie classes and even a cookbook fundraiser to help support its Senior Nutrition Program.
The Fair Park Family Cookbook features more than 100 different recipes from senior center members. It even features some of members’ favorite recipes from Fair Park cooks.
The cookbooks will be available to purchase starting Wednesday, March 22. They are $5 each.
Stop by the center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, to purchase one.
Chair Yoga
Chair yoga is coming to Fair Park March 27! Get ready for this amazing program instructed by the UT Extension Center.
Chair yoga is ideal for those looking to improve flexibility, grow stronger, get better sleep and more.
To learn more about this program and how to register, call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
And stop by Fair Park to get a full schedule of physical activities and a monthly schedule of events.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
March menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
* * *
Stay up to date with the center’s weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or on Facebook under Fair Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.