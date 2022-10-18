Congratulations to all of our Senior Olympics softball throwers! You all did a great job.
Overall medalists in the men’s division were Stephen Prudhomme with bronze, Franc Connor with silver, and Theodore Polczynski with gold. Jerry Kirby also took home silver in the men’s 65-69 age division.
Overall medalists in the women’s division were Denise Polczynski with silver and Jessie Harvey with gold.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is partnering with ExacCare to host a flu shot clinic at the center.
No registration is necessary.
ExacCare will be set up at Fair Park from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
* * *
Fair Park has started our day trips again. Marsha Mellert is our newest van program coordinator. She has been busy coordinating some great upcoming trips.
Rugby Fall Color Tour and “Halloween Ghostly Gathering.” Saturday, Oct. 29 (reservations are accepted now). Cost per person is $45 and includes a chili dinner with dessert, lamplight tours of historic buildings, Edge in Black Exhibit, story telling, color tour and transportation fees.
For more information or to make a reservation please come by Fair Park Senior Center to speak with Marsha 8 a.m.-noon weekdays.
* * *
Shop till you drop at our large indoor yard sale Oct. 24-27. We will have furniture, home décor, tools, antiques, jewelry, clothing and more. We have something for everyone. All proceeds help fund Fair Park Senior Center programs.
* * *
Area women are welcome to our next Ladies Night Out Friday, Dec. 9, doors will open at 4 p.m. If you have never attended any of our Ladies Night Out events, it is a must!
This event is open to women of all ages and is a great opportunity to come out have fun, food, shopping, and fellowship with women in our community.
We will have plenty of vendors to shop for last-minute Christmas shopping, complete turkey dinner with all the sides and dessert, and as a thank you for coming out to support Fair Park Senior Center and our vendors, we will have free bags, bling and bingo which is everyone’s favorite time of the night.
We have more than 100 pieces of jewelry and more than100 purses and gifts to give away!
You must make a reservation to attend this event.
Early-bird tickets are $15 per person for admission. Early-bird sales will end Oct. 31.
All early-bird reservations must be paid by Oct. 31. All reservations made in November will be $20.
Tickets can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. Call us to make a reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.