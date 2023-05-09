Established in 1963, Older Americans Month is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living, this month is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.
This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.
This May, join Fair Park Senior Center as it recognizes the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month and challenge the narrative on aging. Here are some ways everyone can participate in Aging Unbound:
•Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy, and energy.
•Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes, and creative activities.
•Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community. Pictured above is two of our volunteers here at Fair Park, Raymond Myers and Michael Beck, that pour their time and heart into our nutrition program that helps feed over 300 members each day.
•Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members.
Fair Park Senior Center is a great start to help you get connected and stay connected with the community. It offers a wide variety of programs, activities, classes and volunteer opportunities to help keep you engaged. There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met! Fair Park is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Annual Ladies Night Luau
Mark your calendars for the annual Ladies Night Luau June 5. The event includes fun, great food, laughter and more. There will be BINGO, a silent auction, vendors for shopping and a special appearance by Ernestine. Tickets are $20 each and will include your dinner. You can purchase your tickets in advance at Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd. or the night of the event. You must RSVP to 931-484-7416.
Ladies Night Luau will be held at the Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Road on June 5. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
Mother’s Day Tea
Fair Park will celebrate Mothers on May 12 with a special Mother’s Day Tea. Ladies, grab your fancy hats and gloves and join us. There will be special door prize drawings, gifts for the mother’s and each table will be set up to enjoy a special tea time and snacks. The Mother’s Day Celebration will begin at 9:40 am Friday.
Special Events, Trips & Activities for May:
Thursday, May 4 — Blooms & Tunes Day Trip with Marsha. Call for more information.
Friday, May 8, 1 p.m. — Cotton Swab Painting. $5 material fee. Must call to reserve your spot.
Wednesday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. — UCHRA Ride Upper Cumberland will visit Fair Park Senior Center for public transportation education on the services they provide.
Friday, May 19 — Fiddlers Grove Historic Village Tour and lunch day trip with Marsha. Call for more information.
Friday, May 26, 12:30 p.m. — Memorial Day Tribute with a special performance from Wayne and Ruth Lucas on the side lawn located next to the 9/11 Memorial. For more information, please call 931-484-7416.
Friday, May 26, 1 p.m. — Plateau Creative Arts Neurographic Art Class with Judy Stranaham. Must call to reserve your spot.
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit 1433 Livingston Rd. Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
