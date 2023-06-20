With the independent lifestyle of many families, our older adults are becoming increasingly separated from their families and other support systems. We see this more and more throughout our senior community.
It is estimated that 27% of adults age 60 and above live alone in the United States. Our senior community would benefit greatly from social interaction, and that is our mission here at Fair Park.
We customize our programs and activities to meet the needs of our members. Along with the many programs and activities we offer, we are now introducing intergenerational activities.
Recently, nutrition program volunteers Maeleigh Netherton, 9; Eli Hennessee, 11; and Colton Ricketts, 12, were invited to play cornhole and chair volleyball with the seniors.
Everyone enjoyed it so much that we have decided to do something a little different this year. Members are invited to bring their grandchildren to enjoy bingo and lunch with them every Wednesday from June through August. Lunch for the children will be $3 and will include a hot dog, chips, fruit and a drink. Children’s lunch reservation can be made by calling 931-484-7416. Please ask for Carlee or Alicia.
These lunches are dine in only, and you must make a reservation in order to receive a child’s lunch.
By doing this, Fair Park hopes to see lasting friendships form between generations, allow different generations to learn from one another, improve the community by creating unity, and more.
Intergenerational programming brings older and younger generations together and has a positive effect on everyone involved. Three major benefits include:
• Greater sense of connection — Lowers isolation by allowing different generations to come together, learn from one another and form new friendships.
• Increased feeling of purpose — Intergenerational programs provide new social roles for everyone involved. Each individual, younger and older is able to serve as a teacher, a mentor or even a grandparent/grandchild to someone who may not otherwise have that tie. These relationships also enhance confidence, self-worth and overall well-being.
• More learning opportunities — Intergenerational programming uniquely allows for generations to share stories with each other and pass on traditions. These shared stories and traditions allow for better understanding of lifestyles.
If your children/grandchildren would like to volunteer with Fair Park Senior Center, feel free to come meet with the staff Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to discuss volunteer opportunities.
* * *
It’s time again for the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life.
Registration is now open. There are two options for registration. Register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. Or, visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration will stay open this year; however, to receive a T-shirt at the first event participants must be registered by July 28. Registrations received after July 28 will not receive their shirt until October. If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia.
* * *
Mark your calendars, July 17-20. Fair Park Senior Center will be having a huge indoor yard sale. Donations are currently being taken. No clothing, please.
The sale will not affect any programs and activities held at Fair Park.
Come out and help support your local senior center.
* * *
The Fair Park Family Cookbook is now available for purchase. Each book is in a protective binder with categorized and tabbed sections. Each recipe was provided by a member of the Fair Park family.
Copies are currently on hand and are available for $10 each.
All proceeds directly support the nutrition program at Fair Park which currently serves an average of 700 nutritionally balanced meals to members at no cost each week.
To reserve a cookbook, please contact Carlee at 931-484-7416. Orders placed will take 1-3 business days to fulfill if no stock is on hand.
* * *
June 30, 1-3 p.m. — Plateau Creative Arts class with Artist Barb Pelak. Each participant will be creating greeting card projects. Cost is $5 for materials, paid at time of class. Please call 931-484-7416 to reserve your spot.
* * *
Thursday, June 15 — Take a trip to the Sergeant Alvin C York homeplace, State Park and Fair Winds Lavender Farm. Cost is $18. For more information, please contact Marsha at 931-484-7416.
Sunday, June 25 — Take a trip with us to watch Memphis the Musical. The cost is $55 and includes your dinner. For more information, please contact Marsha at 931-484-7416.
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.