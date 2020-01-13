Join us Jan. 17 for a morning of entertainment as we bring back the 1920s with a Roaring 20s Masquerade Party.
Put on a flapper dress or suit and prepare to step back in time. We will start at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30, we will have bingo with our sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville. Lunch for a $4 donation will be served at 11:30.
We would like to thank all of our entertainers, bingo sponsor, kitchen crew and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be.
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February:
Feb. 3 — The Island at Pigeon Forge and lunch at Paula Deen's Family Kitchen
Feb. 10 — Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show in Pigeon Forge.
Feb. 25 — Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge
Free legal advice
Marie Ferran will visit Fair Park Jan. 21 to help seniors with legal assistance. Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to schedule an appointment.
Tai Chi Arthritis/fall prevention
classes start Jan. 27
What is Tai Chi for Arthritis? The program utilizes tai chi’s Sun style for its ability to improve relaxation, balance and its ease of use for older adults.
The movements are taught to both left and right sides and with turns to move forward and backward to improve mobility and offer a variety of combinations.
Tai Chi for Arthritis is led by our Tai Chi for Health board-certified instructor Donna Lacey. It will be from 9-10 a.m. every Monday, with each session including warm-up and cool-down exercises; one or two movements per lesson, progressively leading to completing the six basic core movements and six advanced extension movements; breathing techniques; and tai chi principles including those relating to improving physical and mental balance.
Movements are performed at a higher stance to make it easier for older participants and those with arthritis. Movements can be modified to accommodate mobility issues for any participant and can be done seated as a starting exercise.
Tai Chi for Arthritis has been shown to improve balance, mobility and psychological health; increase flexibility; decrease pain; and prevent falls. This class is specially designed for adults with or without arthritis, rheumatic diseases or related musculoskeletal conditions. The program is appropriate for people with mild, moderate and severe joint involvement and back pain, as well as adults without arthritis who have a higher risk of falling.
