On Wednesday, Aug, 16, we welcomed over 270 seniors from across the Upper Cumberland to our 2023 Senior Day at the Cumberland County Fair. The Cumberland County Fair Board hosts this event each year and it is one of our favorite events. We had a community health fair, fun competitions and games, bingo, lunch, special guests, crazy hat contest, prizes, and ended the day with a water balloon toss.
One of our favorite things to do each year is to recognize our oldest male and female. Each year Life Care Center of Crossville provides the prizes for this category. This year’s winners were Lillie Beyer who is 100 years young and Leonard Hollander who is 96 years young.
We would like to thank all of our seniors who joined us for this amazing event, and a very special thank you to Garry Hood with Hood Funeral Home & Crematory for sponsoring our lunch; Cumberland County Fair Association for all your help organizing this event; state Representative Cameron Sexton, for welcoming and visiting with our seniors; Senator Paul Bailey, for providing all the water for our seniors and volunteers; the friendly staff at One Bank who not only provided all the bingo prizes but also spoke with our seniors on fraud and identity theft prevention and volunteered to help with the event; Crystal Tompkins with Eye Centers of Tennessee for calling bingo for us; and all of our health care and informational booths, including ExacCare, Life Care of Crossville, Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Quality Home Health, Quality Private Duty, Buckeye Home Medical, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, Area Agency On Aging and Disability, Amedisys Home Health, and Innovative restorations for providing the many door prizes and volunteering to help make this event the best it could be.
Last but not least, thank you to all the Fair Park Senior Center volunteers who helped make this event possible. We hope to see you all next year!
* * *
Crossville’s Got Talent, Cumberland County’s version of America’s Got Talent, is back! We are so excited for our local talent to debut in a friendly competition to name the new 2023 Crossville’s Got Talent champion. This year’s show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, on a new stage where our competitors have never before performed. This year’s venue is located at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are $12 each. If you have a talent you would like to showcase, be sure to call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 for audition information.
* * *
It is that time of year again, and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. You can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia. Let’s make this year our best year yet!
* * *
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit us at 1433 Livingston Road. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
