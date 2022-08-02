If you have been looking for a class to learn basic or more advanced computer skills, come join us every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Byron Long, the computer class instructor, has a history in IT and has brought his skills to share with our members here at Fair Park Senior Center.
We hold classes every Monday and Tuesday by reservation only due to limited space. Please call 931-484-7416 to reserve your spot.
Got Talent?
We want to see it!
Crossville’s Got Talent, Cumberland County’s version of AGT, is back. The competition will be in full force on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the historic Palace Theater in downtown Crossville.
CGT will give locals the chance to show off their talent an win some prizes. Auditions for the show will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at Fair Park Senior Center. Sign up for auditions must be made by Friday Aug. 26. Call 931-248-2487 or 484-7416 for details.
Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics registration now open
It’s that time of year again and we could not be more excited for this year’s district events. The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years- to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports and an active involvement in life.
Registration is now open, and we have two options now. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “online registration” link or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. Registration deadline is Aug. 20. Those with questions may contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Below is a list of our event dates and times:
• Thursday, Sept. 1 — Golf (Bear Trace Golf Course)
Noon, free lunch; 1 p.m., shotgun start
• Monday, Sept. 5 — Bowling (Plateau Bowling Lanes)
9 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
• Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Tennis (FG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m., singles; 1:30 p.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 8 — Tennis (FG Racquet Center)
11:30 a.m., mixed doubles
• Monday, Sept. 12 — Bowling (Bowling World-Cookeville)
9 a.m., singles
Swimming (Putnam County YMCA)
2 p.m., all events
• Tuesday, Sept. 13 -— Pickleball (FG Racquet Center)
9 a.m., singles; 12:30 p.m., mixed doubles
• Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Pickleball (FG Racquet Center)
9 a.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 15 — Billiards (Fair Park Senior Center)
8 a.m., start
• Friday, Sept. 16 — Basketball (Stone Memorial High)
10:30 a.m., free throw; 11:30 a.m., 3-point shot; 12:30 p.m., 3-on-3 (men’s and women’s)
• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Table Tennis (FG Multipurpose Building)
9 a.m., singles; 10:30 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
• Monday, Sept. 19 — Softball Throw (Centennial Park), noon
Horseshoes (Centennial Park Back Arena), 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center)
9 a.m., singles
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center)
9 a.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 22 — Disc Golf (Cane Creek Park) 11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 26 — Chair Volleyball (Community Complex)
9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Corn Hole (Community Complex)
Noon, singles; 2 p.m., doubles
• Saturday, Oct. 8 — Track and Field (Cumberland County High)
9 a.m., all events (rain date — Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community look no further. Come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone. Fair Park is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. For more information you may call 931-484-7416. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m until 4 p.m.
