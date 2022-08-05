It’s fair time in Cumberland County, and the annual Fair Pageants will launch this year’s fair events.
The pageants begin Friday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St., with the Wee Miss (ages 5-6), Little Miss (ages 7-9) and Fair Princess (ages 10-12) pageants.
Saturday, the Palace will host the Pretty Baby Contest for children birth to 60 months. Contests begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.
That evening, the Palace will again be the site for the remaining pageants: Fair Mother-Daughter (age 5 and older), Ms. Senior for those 60+, Junior Fairest of the Fair (ages 13-15) and Fairest of the Fair (ages 16-20).
Pageants begin at 6 p.m., with Fairest of the Fair scheduled for 8 p.m.
Next week, fair activities return to the Cumberland County Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd. with a theme of “Sew It, Grow It, Show It.”
Cumberland County Fair Association President Garry Hood said, “On behalf of the Cumberland County Fair Association Board of Directors, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2022 Cumberland County Fair. As the winner of the 2021 AAA Division Fair for the Tennessee Association of Fairs, it is our privilege to showcase our fair, our vendors, our sponsor, our exhibitors and our exhibits to you, our community, this year.”
The fair begins with exhibit entries taken Aug. 11, 2-6 p.m.
Residents can share their talents in art, photography, crafts, needlework, canning, gardening, and more. Bring entries for everything except baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits, woodcarving and crops on Aug. 11. Those items will be entered on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2-6 p.m.
You can register to enter exhibits with your address and phone number. There is no fee to enter.
The Lone Star Rodeo will bring its wild and Western entertainment to the main arena for two nights. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13.
Sunday beginning at 4 p.m., Cumberland County youth will present their livestock and compete for showmanship awards at the Livestock barn.
Monday evening, the midway will light up the sky and the fair begins in earnest, with special activities through Saturday.
Exhibit buildings will be open daily from Aug. 15-Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be demonstrations of wood carving and genealogy and CACE exhibits daily.
Gate admission will be $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted free. Only cash is accepted at the gates, but ATMs will be available. Parking is free.
This year, Miller Spectacular Shows will provide the carnival rides and games and a selection of fair food. The midway opens at 5 p.m. each night, at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Carnival activities are not included in gate admission.
Each evening will include special entertainment and activities:
Monday, Aug. 15: Music from Four on the Floor, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Monster Truck Show, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Truck Pull, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18: Music from Hwy. 96, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19: Cumberland County Fair Horse Show and Mule Show, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Three Dog Celebration, 7:30 p.m.
Other popular events will also return this year, including the Pet Show on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and Family Farm Olympics on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The fair is also a great time to sample delicious foods from local food vendors, nonprofit organizations and others. The Cumberland County Fair Country Store returns this year with handmade and home-grown items, and they serve up hearty dinners for fairgoers.
Learn more at cumberlandcountyfair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.