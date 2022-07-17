FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports will host Christmas in July at the Crossville Outlet Center July 30. At least 18 artists and crafters will have booths offering their work. There is no admission fee.
Elivs impersonator Brett LeSeuer will perform at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with some seating available.
Tank the Tortoise will again be on hand for the kids to enjoy.
Rick Page will bring his lathe to demonstrate wood turning and Rhonda Dexter will create personalized wood-burned plaques at the outside entrance to FACS.
Walk through hallways of the outlet mall to visit with artists demonstrating their work: jewelry making,leather tooling, cardmaking, sewing, personalized embroidery, and more. Others will be selling crafts and art that would make great Christmas gifts.
There will be refreshments in the store.
