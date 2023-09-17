The white house at the corner of West Ave. and Fifth St. stands out for its style and architecture, a vestige from the early years of World War II that is surrounded by modern structures and overlooks a busy intersection where vehicles bearing little resemblance to their predecessors from that bygone era go whizzing by.
Nowadays, authors offer their works in this storied and anachronistic setting. They’re joined by individuals selling fine art, mixed media, crafts, rubber stamping supplies and sports memorabilia, all of whom have found a new home while helping restore its old look.
The new tenant is For Art, Crafts & Sports (FACS), a group of individuals selling their creative works. The doors opened Aug. 1 following three months of restoration by volunteers, a number of whom are members of FACS and put their artistic talents to work.
“I had no idea of the talent we have here as far as the restoration work,” said FACS owner Brenda Preuss. “We’ve been blessed. We didn’t pay for anything except materials.”
FACS started some 20 years ago at Landers Crossing. Preuss started as a vendor and became owner 10 years ago. In the spring, after mall management announced it was converting most of the mall to storage space, Preuss started looking for a new home.
A week before she was scheduled to sign a contract extending her lease at Landers Crossing until September, Preuss drove by the house on 5th St. She subsequently contacted Asa Reese, owner of the home and the Grinder House, and inquired about its availability. Reese told her he had been waiting for the right tenant and she fit the bill. FACS was headed downtown.
“It was God’s will,” Preuss said. “It came off exactly on time. We love this place.”
Records at the county’s Register of Deeds office show the home was built in 1940. During the restoration, volunteers found a section of wall bearing the year 1942. Preuss said that’s the year initial restoration work was done.
The new location is popular with the vendors. All but three of 75 made the move. Right at home in the new digs is Marge Rodewald, who sells her crocheting, works in the office and served as volunteer.
“We actually look more like a boutique now than a store in a mall,” she said. “We have many comments on how nice all our vendors are able to display in a much better way.”
Rodewald’s husband, Jim, and Gary Anderson headed up the restoration project. Rodewald said they worked hard together to tear down, fill in and rebuild to provide the required openness.
“Those guys were amazing,” Rodewald said. “Jim really enjoyed doing this renovation. He likes working with his hands and isn’t afraid of attempting unknown areas.”
They had many volunteers, Rodewald added, who would come in and help where ever they could. There were many nights they came home and just crashed but were able to get up the next day and get back into it. She said they give God the glory for giving all of them the endurance and strength to make this happen in almost three months.
Now she can kick back and show off FACS’ newest creation.
“I have loved working with the public in many aspects of jobs I have had,” Rodewald said. “I personally enjoy helping out where ever I can.”
Grant Moss specializes in intarsia, a woodworking skill in which he makes pictures from wood with various woods that are hand cut on a scroll saw and pieced together. He’s been with FACS for a number of years and looks forward to offering his works in a new venue.
“I am exited and hopeful with our new home,” said Moss, who put in the slat wall. The transformation of our new location at 65 W. 5th St. has been amazing. Everyone pulled together and pitched in to totally transform the old house into a great showcase for all of our work. Hopefully downtown will pull in the locals and people just passing through.”
Moss volunteered in the restoration project. “My very small part in the work of the new location was part of the team that hung the slat wall for lots of us to showcase our work,” he said.
Rental space for vendors starts at $6 per month and is based on size. Preuss said that covers the monthly lease. As someone who sells art supplies, she wants to help those who possess a creative bent and want to share it with others.
“I want artists to show off their work and talent,” Preuss said. “This is my outlet. I enjoy doing it.”
FACS is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
