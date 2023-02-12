As people live longer, the faith communities have a unique opportunity to help their church family and instill God’s plan of loving thy neighbor.
Fairfield Glade Council of Churches continues its training and educational outreach to the Fairfield Glade and Crossville community members.
With the sponsorship of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga School of Nursing, Fairfield Glade Council of Churches, and Fairfield Glade Community Church, this event will train and help many of the older population.
The training will enable them, so they don’t have to do it alone and can be the hands and voices of the senior communities.
The next workshop is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fairfield Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.
Lunch is included, but seating is limited, so be sure to register at www.utc.edu./engaging.
Speakers and their topics include:
Transitions in care
Dr. Kristi Wick is the Vicky B. Gregg chair of gerontology and assistant professor at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Science in nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice, the latter two from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Being passionate about the care of older adults, Wick possesses “hands-on” practice experience in her former role as nurse practitioner.
She gained her geriatric specialist certification in 2018.
In 2020, Wick received an appointment by Gov. Bill Lee to serve on the Tennessee Commission on Aging for a five-year term and was appointed to serve on the COVID-19 Long Term Care Task Force.
Mental Health
Eve Nite is executive director and co-founder of Crisis Intervention Team Connect. Its objective is to preserve dignity and life, with the mission to promote safe, and compassionate help to people experiencing mental health, substance use or cognitive crisis.
Grand families
Jessica Freeman, assistant professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, obtained her Ph.D. from the School of Journalism from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Freeman obtained her master’s degree in communications from Texas Tech and her undergraduate degree is in communication from the University of Texas at Arlington.
As the product of a grandparent-headed household, Freeman takes a special interest in communication dynamics within grand families.
Advanced Directives
Phil Martin is executive director of Honoring Choices TN, which provides information and education about advanced directives, and encourages Tennesseans to think about their wishes for end-of-life care.
Most importantly it becomes a primary instrument to com-
municate those wishes to loved ones and health care providers, in the event they cannot speak for themselves or possibly in the future.
Legal Services
Laura Brown, executive director for the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services, is responsible for the implementation of strategic planning and regionalization, investigation and resolution of client complaints/grievances and program development, implementation and evaluation.
Also speaking will be Susan Chill, regional director of the University of Tennessee at Chattnooga’s INDEED Grant, and an AARP speaker covering fraud.
