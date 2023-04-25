Basket weaving has a long history in southern Appalachia, from the Cherokee peoples to European settlers. Hardly a lost art, basket weaving has been practiced for generations — because everyone needs a basket.
Cumberland County Extension Agent Crystal Blankenship recently led a group of novice basket weavers through making their first baskets — a small basket to use when visiting the farmers market, picking tomatoes in the garden, collecting eggs from the hens or just helping collect odds and ends at home.
“I’m not crafty,” Blankenship told the class. “But I can learn a skill.”
Basket weaving is part of a series of heritage skills sessions being offered by the Cumberland County Extension Service.
“Since COVID, it seems like there’s been a renaissance in these skills,” Blankenship said. “People want to learn these skills they may have been lost.
“Overall, my goal is to educate people on these skills that they may not have a source for. And, some people will learn a skill and love it.”
Baskets come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they’re made from all kinds of materials. The most common material in modern basket weaving is thin strips of white oak, softened by soaking in water and then carefully woven into the desired shape.
But baskets can be made with rivercane, which Cherokee weavers used to make their complex double weave baskets, or corn stalks, pine needles, willow bark, rushes, honeysuckle vine, reeds or raffia.
The class made a small market basket — a rectangle basket about 7 inches wide, 9 inches deep and 7 inches tall. Each student worked with guidance from Blankenship and other area Extension agents, who shared their knowledge with the group.
As class came to a close, 10 baskets went home with their makers to be treasured as heirlooms for years to come.
“There were some frustrations at the beginning, but at the end of the class, everyone was able to take their basket and say, ‘I did that,’” Blankenship said.
Blankenship is planning more heritage sessions, with one class each month. They’re offered on Saturday mornings.
“Overall, the goal is to teach skills that help people improve their home, family and maybe even make a little money,” Blankenship said.
Plans are in the works to offer classes in canning jellies and jams, making macrame plant hangers, caring for cast iron cookware, making breads and sourdough and, later in the summer, pressure canning.
Blankenship added the Extension Office will check pressure canner gauges for free — those should be checked yearly.
“Pressure canning is food safety,” Blankenship said. “We want people to practice these skills — but we want them to be safe.”
The next heritage skills session is chair weaving, set for May 13 beginning at 9 a.m.
Cost is $40 and includes weaving materials. Participants need to bring a chair to weave the seat. Pre-registration is required — call 931-484-6743 — and payment is required to hold a registration.
The Jams and Jellies class is set May 20 at 9 a.m., with a cost of $25 per person.
Payment can be made at the Extension Office, 1398 Livingston Rd., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Follow the UT-TSU Cumberland County Extension Service on Facebook for announcement of upcoming classes.
