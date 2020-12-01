A. Wilson Greene, well known national Civil War scholar and battlefield preservationist from Walden, TN, will present at the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
Wilson will interpret the conflicting and explosive situation at the Battle of the Crater, Petersburg, VA.
Meetings are held at the Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. The church and the round table board request that members and guests wear masks and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
When the North’s Overland Campaign ended on June 15, 1864, the Army of Northern Virginia, led by Gen. Robert E. Lee, found itself entrenched in Petersburg. The Army of the Potomac, led by Gen. Ulysses Grant but commanded by Gen. George Meade, was unable to take the city.
Grant wanted to defeat Lee’s army without resorting to a lengthy siege — his experience at Vicksburg convinced him that sieges were expensive and difficult on morale. Mounting frustration led Grant to try different proposals to break through the standoff.
Former miners in the 48th Pennsylvania Infantry of Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s IX Corp offered a novel solution to Grant’s problem. They proposed digging a long mine shaft to reach underneath the Confederate line. After weeks of preparation, at 4:44 a.m., July 30, a mine explosion blew a gap in the line.
A total of 352 Confederates were killed by the blast. When the dust settled, a crater 130 feet wide, 60 feet across, and 30 feet deep scarred the landscape where a fortification had stood a moment before.
The results of the explosion stunned everyone.
“Clods of earth weighing at least a ton, cannon, human forms, gun-carriages, and small arms were all distinctly seen shooting upward in that fountain of horror,” noted a newspaper correspondent at the battle site.
The explosion would only be successful if Union troops could drive through the resulting gap in the line into the Confederate rear area. From the promising beginning, everything deteriorated rapidly for the Union attackers. Burnside had authorized a division of trained but inexperienced United States Colored Troops (USCT) under Gen. Edward Ferrero to lead the assault.
However, the day before the attack, Meade, who lacked confidence in the operation, ordered Burnside not to use the black troops in the lead assault, fearing that if the attack failed black soldiers would be killed needlessly, creating political repercussions in the North.
Burnside protested to Grant, who sided with Meade. When commanders were needed to lead the charge, no volunteers stepped forward. Burnside selected a replacement white division by having the three commanders draw straws.
Gen. James Ledlie’s white 1st Division of experienced but untrained troops was selected. He failed to train the men on what was expected of them and was reported during the battle to be drunk and behind the lines.
Paralyzed by contradictory orders and a lack of leadership, the Union troops failed to either widen the breach or rush toward high ground behind the crater. Instead of moving around the crater, these Union soldiers plunged into the Crater or froze in positions on either side of it. Attacks on Union Brig. Gen. Edwards Ferrero’s black reinforcements resulted in a massacre.
The Confederates quickly recovered, sealed the breach, and launched counter attacks. The Union’s chance to exploit the opportunity created by their successful mine explosion vanished.
There were 4,000 Union casualties. Burnside was relieved of command for his role in the disaster. Grant considered the assault “the saddest affair I have witnessed in this war.”
Greene holds degrees in history from Florida State University and Louisiana State University. He was director of the Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites. He served 16 years with the National Park Service. He is the former executive director of Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg, VA, and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier.
Meetings are open to everyone. Visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors. Those visiting a second time or more are asked to pay $5. For more information about the round table, contact Ken Patton, 901-292-9312, or Susan Hadenchuk, 910-619-0023.
