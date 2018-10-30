Fall is definitely upon us, and here in our part of the great Cumberland Plateau it’s beginning to look a lot like Deer Season.
Veteran hunters who are in the “know” and beginner deer hunters, take heart, there are plenty of deer eating our roses and gardens. You can have years of deer hunting experience yet still learn something new every time you head out to the woods. The following are some simple steps from veteran hunters:
Don’t forget License and certification — You can’t just grab a rifle, find some woods and then hit the trail. Hunters must be licensed and pass safety certification classes based on state requirements. And of special note, always ask permission to hunt private lands.
Visit your Department of Natural Resources website to find and sign up for a hunter safety course and get certified. Once you get your license, make sure you always carry it with you when out on a hunt. Also, be sure you know the state rules and regulations, so you’re aware of any limits or restrictions.
Know your equipment — Whether you’re hunting with a gun or bow and arrow, knowing your weaponry well is an essential skill for any sportsman. Research the best gear that fits you, not just the ads. You’re also going to need to have practiced with that rifle prior to going out there so that the rifle is sighted in by you, the person shooting it.
Always make sure everyone is comfortable with their weapon. This is even more critical when taking kids on their first hunt. Take a kid to the range a couple of times. Let them shoot the gun they will hunt with so they can get used to the trigger pull, to looking through the scope, shooting at a target, focusing in on an object and learning how to squeeze the trigger. Many new hunters jerk the trigger instead of squeezing it. It can make a critical difference. Teach them the proper way to shoot prior to going in the woods.
You also should get familiar with a tree stand if you plan to use one. Practice setting it up before you go on the hunt at a low test height. The stand should be approved by the Tree Stand Manufacturers Association, and you should always use a safety harness. It’s never a good idea to use a homemade harness or another hunter’s.
Dress for success — For hunters, keeping an eye on the forecast isn’t optional. The weather is 100 percent important. You’ll probably do a lot of walking and spend hours sitting and waiting, so you need to be prepared for changes in weather. For example, if it’s hot out, consider wearing a light long-sleeve shirt that will help absorb sweat, but not leave you chilled if the temperature cools off. Always take that extra piece of warm and weather-proof clothes. You can’t take it off or put it on if you didn’t bring it. Camo does work!
Know the wind — Always better to hunt facing the wind and move against (down wind or breeze) deer and game can smell your wind-borne odor. If they get your scent, get a wind of you, it’s not going to matter what you have on. They seem to smell right through it if they get downwind of you. To that end, use products to help mask your scent, such as soap, body wash, shampoo and laundry detergent. You can also take bottles of scent-blocking spray to use while you’re in the great outdoors.
Pack the necessities — A well-stocked backpack is one of the most important things to take with you on a hunt. You’ll need to pack extra ammo, binoculars and a rangefinder for when you get out in the field, plenty of water or sports drinks to stay hydrated, as well as food to keep your energy up. A knife and zip-ties to tag your game are also important in your pack.
Time it right — Deer are smarter than you think and unpredictable, but certain times are better than others for hunting. My hunting pals and I usually hunt in the final three hours of daylight and find the most success in the final half-hour before sundown. We call this time “Deer:30” when the deer show themselves.
Deer season starts Nov. 17, 2018, and ends Jan. 6, 2019.
Be prepared to bring your deer home — Dressing at home is best. Bring tie downs and ropes and get ready for some fun work with sharp skinning and boning knives.
For more information: Go to TN. Wildlife Resources Agency online for full Deer Season dates and regulations. The Agency wanted me to tell ya’ll “most accidents happen because of tree stand failures.” Also, your thoughts always should go to “safety first.”
