Does it feel like sunflowers are suddenly everywhere these days?
Crawford Family Farms, at 73 Martin Burgess Rd., had a Sunflower Festival on Labor Day weekend. The farm is owned and operated by Jerry and Erika Crawford.
It was an exceptional day for a festival, with the radiant sun casting its brilliant glow over the fields of sunflowers, causing their cheerful faces to turn skyward.
Erika Crawford and her daughter, Laurel, warmly welcomed visitors at the snack shack. After gathering information about the farm, visitors then embarked on a self-guided tour of the expansive sunflower fields, each bordered by promising lavender that would bloom in splendid fashion for next year’s Sunflower Festival.
Erika made herself available to the guests, sharing the story of how the vision for the Sunflower Festival and its breathtaking fields came into being.
The farm offers well-designed areas for guests to capture photographs or simply relax. A guest book placed along the path invited visitors to leave their names and hometowns, creating a record of the festival’s diverse attendees.
The festival boasted at least 15 vendors, offering a diverse range of treats, from sweets and beverages to fashionable merchandise. And as if the sunflowers themselves weren’t enough to make the day memorable, the tunes performed by Jukebox Dan accompanied leisurely strolls. It was evident that the farm’s owners had put a tremendous amount of effort into ensuring a memorable experience.
Visit Crawford Family Farm on Facebook for more information.
According to giantgardening.com, the world’s tallest sunflower was grown in Germany in 2016, reaching a height of 30 feet and 1 inch.
