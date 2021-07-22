Cumberland Mountain State Park Summer Program Schedule:
Friday, July 23
Noon — Nature Discovery Hunt. Meet Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area for a fun scavenger Hunt in nature. Bring water and appropriate shoes.
2 p.m. — Skull House Rock! Meet Ranger Jonathan at the CCC Museum patio by the Restaurant to hear all about some of Tennessee’s native mammals through their fascinating skulls and pelts.
5 p.m. — Owl up in Yo Business. How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident great horned owl, Chomper at the CCC Museum patio by the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
6:30 p.m. — Why your Backyard Rocks! Join Ranger Jonathan at the playground to hear about geology in the area.
9 p.m. — The Moon, The Moth, The Madness! Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 to explore mysterious insects of the night along the Cumberland Plateau. Make sure to bring a flashlight/headlamp and close-toed shoes.
Saturday, July 24
Noon — Stories in the Stars. Join Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic Area to hear stories of the stars and craft a constellation.
8 p.m. — Campfire. Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the park playground at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games, marshmallows and stories. Seating is limited; those attending are asked to bring extra camp chairs.
Sunday, July 25
10 a.m. — Cumberland Mountain History walk. Meet Ranger Josh at the park office to take a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
1 p.m. — Creek Critter. Participants can meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at Shelter 2 tennis court to get their feet wet and access the health of park streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Go prepared to get wet.
2:30 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the Park’s resident corn snake. Participants will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
5 p.m. — Owl up in Yo Business. How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident great horned owl, Chomper at the CCC Museum patio by the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
Monday, July 26
10 a.m. — Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals found along the way. Bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water; the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
2 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the Park’s resident corn snake. Participants will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
Saturday, July 31
Noon — Creek Critter. Participants can meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 tennis court to get their feet wet and access the health of park streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Go prepared to get wet.
1:30 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the Park’s resident corn snake. Participants will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
4 p.m. — Hear Owl About It! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Eastern screech owl, Bobble, at the CCC Museum patio by the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
8 p.m. — Campfire. Meet Ranger Josh at the park playground at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games, marshmallows and stories. Seating is limited; those attending are asked to bring extra camp chairs.
