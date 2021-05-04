The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association, located in Crossville, is happy to announce two additions to their normal hiking program.
From May through the summer, the chapter will lead guided walks on portions of the Crossville Greenway currently under development by the Friends of the Trails. These hikes will occur every other Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
In addition to the Greenway Walks, starting in June and integrated with the Greenway Walks, the chapter will conduct guided tours of historically interesting locations.
The first Greenway Walk is scheduled for May 8 on the Maryetta Trail. The Maryetta Trail is a groomed, loop trail covering 1.7 miles in total length.
Take Sparta Hwy. from West Ave. at Kroger’s. After half a mile turn right onto the driveway of the Crossville Wastewater Treatment Facility. Before reaching the gates, turn left on the gravel track down to the trailhead parking area.
The second Greenway Walk is scheduled May 22 on the Greenway’s Plantation Trail. The Plantation Trail is a paved/groomed, in and out, trail covering 3.6 miles in total length.
To get to the Plantation trailhead, head out of Crossville on Hwy. 70N, West Ave., after 1.5 miles from the Kroger’s Plaza, turn right into the Obed River Park. Proceed 0.25 miles to the gravel parking lot at the end of the road.
The schedule for the guided historical tours will be published starting in June.
To get the latest information on the Plateau Chapter’s schedule of activities, visit the Tennessee Trails Association’s website at https://tennesseetrails.org then select Chapters and drop down to Plateau. To enjoy the planned Greenway Walks, or to enjoy exercise in general, we recommend all participants wear suitable shoes, carry plenty of water, and for outdoor activities have bug spray.
