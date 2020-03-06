On March 9-11, Mark Altschuler, PhD, will explore four very short stories by Tobias Wolff with Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute (ULLI) participants — “Say Yes,” “Bullet in the Brain,” “Bible” and “Firelight.” Mark has been teaching for 40 years. In this program, he will use a Shared Inquiry Method. Participants will learn to ask interpretive questions.

The first session will be in Adshead Hall March 9, 6-8 p.m., and is open to all. “Say Yes” will be discussed. Be prepared to share your insights and to take notes. There will not be a potluck before this session. Attendance is required to participate in any of the remaining three small group sessions: March 10, 10 a.m. to noon; March 10, 6-8 p.m.; and March 11, 10 a.m. to noon.

The four stories will be available on the ULLI website, ullipleasanthill.org. Copies will also be at the Wellness Center front desk.

