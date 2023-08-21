Homeowners may sometimes look out at a neighbor’s sea of lush, green grass, and then glance at their noticeably contrasting lawn and wonder, “what happened?”
There are times when it takes more than Google to shed some light.
Jim Brosnan, Ph.D., a specialist in turfgrass management, weed science and herbicide resistance, will provide expert advice to similarly questioning attendees at the Aug. 29 Fall Gardeners Festival. He is a professor in the plant sciences department at the University of Tennessee and director of the UT Weed Diagnostics Center.
Presenting at the University of Tennessee’s Plateau Research and Education center, Brosnan, along with Becky Bowling, Ph.D., will lead a class in lawn and landscape weed control. Brosnan will share helpful suggestions and insights into maintaining optimum turfs on the home front.
Follow up the lessons learned through Brosnan and Bowling with another of the free classes offered. Darrell Hensley, Ph.D., a member of the entomology and plant pathology department at UT, will point out and explain the use of pesticides and alternative controls.
Autumn is an excellent time to take stock of the overall health and appearance of grasses, shrubs, trees, and flowers. Should you notice some unwanted visitors on your hydrangea leaves or black spots on those heirloom roses, now is the time to take steps toward correcting those problems.
However, maintaining attractive surroundings usually involves more than just addressing problems, it also means monitoring and enjoying upkeep of numerous flowering plants. At this time of year, gardeners may notice container-grown petunias becoming leggy, butterfly mint showing fewer blooms, or liatris giving up its seeds to the birds. To learn more about making the most of this season and planning for next year’s color, join UT Horticulture Extension Agent from Madison County Celeste Scott in her class, “Seed Grown Flowers for the Home Garden.” Scott brings her considerable experience to those who want to oversee the germination of a seed to the first true leaves and, finally, a promising bud of monarda, foxglove or hibiscus. It’s a true thrill for plant lovers.
Some homeowners may have reached a mature landscape when — without warning — deer, rabbits and groundhogs show up. These are animals which are very cute in pictures but they find the plants irresistible and have no concerns about small insects or a few blemishes on the leaves.
Trust Craig Harper, Ph.D., and Chris Graves to offer the best options in dealing with these guests. Their class, “Managing Wildlife Around the House,” will probably be standing room only.
The annual Fall Gardeners Festival, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers the community a family day packed with educational exhibits, well-executed classes, a variety of plant and food vendors and the opportunity to stock up on beautiful chrysanthemums ($22 and can also be preordered), as well as master gardener-tended saplings.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. unless preregistered.
