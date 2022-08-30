The celebrated Zmed Brothers will be bringing their Everly Brothers tribute concert to downtown Crossville in September.
Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the U.S. as well as overseas. The Everly Brothers career lasted over half a century, recording 21 studio albums which sold more than 60 million records worldwide, with over 30 billboard Top-100 singles. They rode their two-part harmony success all the way to both the Rock and Roll and Country Music halls of fame, were known for hits like “Wake Up, Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Bird Dog,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Bye, Bye, Love,” “Devoted To You,” “Til I Kissed Ya,” “Walk Right Back,” “Crying In The Rain” and more.
“The Zmed Brothers were one of the bright spots in our festival. The timeless music of the Everly Brothers has never sounded better,” reported the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga.
The Everly Brothers Experience plays one night only at The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $15/$20/$25.
For tickets to any event, call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.