Marie McGilvray of the Rising Violets will return from Nashville after an absence of almost three years. Join her tomorrow, Oct. 12 at noon, in the Cumberland Room as she performs her own songs. The variety of her repertoire will be a delight to be heard.
Check out the display cabinets as you enter the library. The Ewe Can Knit group is presenting an arrangement of their knitting prowess for the months of October and November. Through August, they have knitted and donated 304 items to organizations throughout our community. These include the Cumberland Medical Center as well as the Upper Cumberland Cancer Care and Domestic Violence. The group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Call the library for information.
Great New Books
Before I Do by Sophie Cousens. Most brides have pre-wedding jitters, but Audrey’s are compounded by the unexpected presence of a man from her past. She and Fred only had one day together, years before she met her fiancé, Paul, but it was the highlight of Audrey’s life. Six years later, she still keeps their photo booth pictures in her wallet. Now, Audrey can’t decide if seeing Fred again is a sign from the universe or a bad omen, but it has her questioning her future the night before her wedding. The story flows back and forth between Audrey’s past and present, giving the reader insight into her character and life choices as well as creating empathy for her indecision.
Distant Thunder by Stuart Woods. During an intense storm in Dark Harbor, ME, a perplexing murder lands a dead man on Stone Barrington’s doorstep. As secrets swirl around this mystery man’s identity, Stone quickly sets out to unravel a web of cunning mis-directions and lies. Soon enough, he is embroiled in an elaborate game of cat and mouse between the CIA and nefarious foreign forces, including a bewitching new companion who comes under his protection. But when Stone’s actions draw the attention of an old enemy, one who will stop at nothing to prevent the truth from getting out, Stone realizes he may have finally met his match. FYI-Stuart Woods was the author of more than ninety novels, including the #1 New York Times bestselling Stone Barrington series. A native of Georgia and an avid sailor and pilot, he began his writing career in the advertising industry. Chiefs, his debut in 1981, won the Edgar Award. Woods passed away in 2022.
The Maze by Nelson DeMille. DeMille’s ponderous eighth John Corey novel drags Corey—former NYPD detective, former contract agent with the Federal Anti-Terrorist Task Force, former member of the Diplomatic Surveillance Group and former adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice—out of his enforced retirement. One of Corey’s former lovers, Detective Beth Penrose of the Suffolk County Homicide Squad, urges him to take a job with a private investigation firm on Long Island called Security Solutions. After much dithering, Corey finally succumbs to Beth’s entreaties and winds up in a treacherous maze of vice, graft and blackmail, on the trail of a serial killer. Fortunately, the dirty cops and lowlifes employed by the detective agency are as old-school as Corey, who ends up looking for incriminating evidence among Security Solutions’ recent videocassettes and paper ledgers, which are stored in a basement secured by a padlock. Armed with his trusty Glock, a crowbar and unlimited cockiness, Corey manfully succeeds in fighting crime.
The Grandest Stage: A history of the World Series by Tyler Kepner
A history of the World Series, one the oldest and most venerable of American sports institutions, could feel a bit daunting for readers. Not so with Kepner’s engaging account, which is anything but a staid chronological breakdown. In seven (that most important of numbers in Series history) distinct chapters, topics range from unlikely heroes, the perils of managing in a World Series and the infamy that comes from making the ultimate error that loses the whole thing, allowing for anecdotes and stories that span the entire breadth of Series play.
Library Laugh I
What magazines do cows read?
Cattlelogs.
Libraries=Information
If you drink carbonated beverages, which is better: a plastic bottle or an aluminum can? The answer is simple, aluminum. According to the EPA, aluminum cans are one of the most commonly recyclable materials on the market. In less than 60 days, a typical soda can goes from the supermarket to the recycling bin to the recycling facility and is back on the shelf as a new soda can. This recycling process can continue indefinitely because aluminum is durable, unlike plastic, which can only be recycled a few times before being discarded in a landfill.
Library Laugh II
Why did the nurse need a red pen at work?
In case she needed to draw blood.
Stingy Schobel Says
Not only is microwave popcorn expensive (about 37 cents per serving), it also is wasteful and potentially dangerous. The nonstick coating inside the bag contains PFOA, a likely carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead of microwave popcorn, buy popcorn kernels from the bulk bin at the supermarket. It’s significantly cheaper, and you can pop it on the stovetop in about the same time it takes to microwave popcorn. Plus, you can make as little or as much as you want.
Commented
