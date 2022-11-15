Hiking wasn’t always a recreational activity. It was how we moved from place to place. People spent most of their time in the outdoors — working, hunting, farming.
But as technology advanced, people began spending more time indoors and hiking became something we did to reconnect with nature, enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise.
Thursday is National Take a Hike Day which encourages everyone to spend time in the Great Outdoors.
The day recognizes the U.S. trail system, which boasts more than 60,000 miles of trails. These trails include the Appalachian Trail, which passes through East Tennessee on its way from Alabama to Maine.
But there are many more, including the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail near Athens and through much of Middle Tennessee, the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail in Middle and West Tennessee.
These are Congressionally designated trails. You can certainly find other trails to enjoy. There’s the Cumberland Trail that cuts through Cumberland County and is Tennessee’s only linear state park. The Great Eastern Trail, a network of trails from north Georgia that is slightly west of the Appalachian Trail, is still under development, but boasts about 1,600 miles.
Of course, long-distance hiking is not for everyone. For some, a paved path through a park offers them peace, quiet and a little nature.
That’s what’s so great about hiking. It’s truly a “choose your adventure” activity. Pick your place, your distance, your level of difficulty.
Cumberland County has a wealth of outdoor hiking opportunities. From our state and national park areas to the trails developed by the Friends of the Trails, there is a trail for everyone.
Cumberland County has more than 20 miles of hiking trails. Eventually, many of those trails will connect to form a greenway around the city of Crossville.
Find your trail at crossvilletrails.com. There are also several ADA-accessible trails for anyone with mobility concerns.
We’re past the peak time for fall color, but hikers can still find bright spots along the trail, particularly with wildflowers that continue to bloom into the colder months.
Hiking saw a surge in popularity in 2020. It was one of the few recommended activities during the pandemic as it was often easy to socially distance from others on many trails. But hiking had been gaining in popularity even before we knew what COVID was. It was the fourth most popular outdoor activity on the 2018 Outdoor Participation Report, which found 44.9 million people hiked during the year.
Hiking doesn’t really require much training, but there are some considerations to keep in mind before hitting the trail.
•Bring water — drink water before your hiking trip and sip throughout the day. Make sure to bring enough for your trip. Becoming dehydrated on the trail can be dangerous.
•Bring food — If you’re taking a short hike, you may only need some trail mix or a snack to help keep you energized. Longer hikes will require more fuel.
•Dress for the weather — check the weather and wear appropriate clothing. Bring a rain jacket or poncho to protect from showers or sudden storms, and wear clothing that will dry quickly — like wool or fleece. Avoid cotton or denim. Layers can help you avoid being overheated or cold on the trail. Wear appropriate footwear and avoid unsupportive shoes like sandals or flip flops.
•Sun Protection — remember to apply sunscreen before you head out, and keep some handy to reapply as necessary. Sunglasses will help protect your eyes from harmful rays, as well.
•Avoid the bugs — ticks and mosquitos can spread disease and make you quite ill. Use appropriate bug spray or tick repellant when you head outside. Also, plan for possible run-ins with stinging insects or spiders by packing a first aid kit and, if you have known allergies, any life-saving medications you may need.
•Navigation tools — The American Hiking Society recommends bringing a map or compass. You cannot rely on your cell phone on many trails as service may not be available.
•Trash bags — don’t leave your trash in the wild, and try to take out any you find left by others. A zippered plastic bag can help contain wrappers until you are off the trail and trash cans are available. Remember to practice “Leave No Trace.” If you’ll be away from public restrooms, plan accordingly with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, waste bags and any other necessities.
Plan carefully for your hike. Whatever you carry in must be carried out, so avoid overpacking. Always let someone know of your plans and itinerary, and hike with others.
Don’t venture off the trail, and try to give wildlife a wide berth.
Looking for a hiking group? The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association leads hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month, and they welcome others to join them.
Wednesday, they’ll venture out on the Cumberland Trail to Laurel Falls and Buzzards Point near Dayton. Saturday, they’ll be a little closer to home, hiking the Daddy’s Creek Section of the Cumberland Trail toward Ozone Falls. Next week, join them at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Learn more at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter.
