Parrott-heads and others are invited to hear selections from Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, currently being performed at the Playhouse, July 26 at noon in the library’s Cumberland Room. See you there mateys.
The Library is proud to present a display of quilts, both on our walls and hanging from the balcony, for the next several months. These quilts are all made by members of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Come in and enjoy the intricate patterns of these quality pieces.
Great New Books
Sugar and Salt by Susan Wiggs. Revisiting Perdita Street, the setting of Wiggs’s beloved The Lost and Found Bookstore, Sugar and Salt makes love bloom between San Francisco baker Jerome “Sugar” Barnes and barbecue master Molly Salton, trying to forget an unhappy past in Texas.
The Librarian Spy: A Novel of World War II by Madeline Martin. In Martin’s latest, Ava is The Librarian Spy, working undercover in World War II Lisbon to collect intelligence and finding connection through coded messages with Elaine, apprenticed at a press run by the Resistance in Occupied France.
Aura of Night by Heather Graham. All book editor Megan Law wants is to bury the memory of her brutal kidnapping and move on with her life. So when her publisher asks her to spin her hellish experience into the next bestseller, Megan agrees only because it might help keep other women safe. Then a mysterious, gruesome package arrives in the mail—a reminder that the nightmare isn’t over just yet.
Stingy Schobel Says
Your dentist may remind you to use floss after every meal, but there are plenty of other reasons to keep a roll handy—particularly the unwaxed, unflavored kind. Here are nine ways that floss has become the new duct tape:
1. You can cut food like slicing hard-boiled eggs, a wheel of brie or even a cheesecake;
2. Save old photos stuck in a frame or old photo album by placing the floss between the picture and the surface it is stuck to and carefully pulling the floss between the two surfaces;
3. Hang a picture instead of using braided wire;
4. Seal connections by wrapping floss around the threads of a leaky connection;
5. Detach sticky cookies;
6. Fix a broken shoelace;
7. Make a fishing pole using a tree branch;
8. Waxed floss as a bundle can be used to start a fire or tie together small twigs; and
9. Fix your glasses by lashing the separated pieces together.
Library Laugh I
How do you identify a Dogwood tree? By its bark.
Libraries=Information
Laundry detergent sheets are one of the greenest innovations to come to the laundry category. They look like very thick dryer sheets but are actually dissolvable sheets that are made with cleaning agents encased in a biodegradable resin. When they come in contact with water, they become liquid laundry detergent.
Among the benefits of these sheets is that they are lightweight (which means less fossil fuel is used to ship them to stores) and don’t need to be packaged in plastic containers. These sheets are a good alternative to look for the next time you stock up on laundry essentials.
Your fingernails are good for more than scratching the occasional itch and untangling a tight knot. They can also provide hints to the status of your overall health, through their color, shape and texture.
Most nails have a white half-moon shape at the base, just above the cuticle called a lunula. It’s biggest on the thumb nail and decreases in size as you make your way to the pinkie. And a change in color or size may indicate an underlying disease.
A white nail could signal cirrhosis, chronic renal failure or congestive heart failure. Lunula that have a bluish tint could suggest an accumulation of cooper in the brain, liver and other organs. Red lunula may indicate heart failure while half-and-half nails may indicate severe kidney disease.
Pitted or dimpled nails can point to psoriasis while soft nails that look almost as if the center of the nail has been scooped out (dubbed spoon nails) can be sign of an iron issue.
A nail that curves around an enlarged fingertip, known as clubbing, may suggest cardiovascular and pulmonary problems.
Library Laugh II
Why is the ocean so powerful? Because it has lots of mussels.
Commented
