May will see the art of Betsey Erickson on display throughout the Library. Her collection is composed of acrylics, pastels, watercolor, colored pencil and a few surprises. Come and enjoy the creativity of this talented woman.
Great New Books
A Gambling Man by David Baldacci. Aloysius Archer travels to 1950s California to apprentice with a legendary private eye and former FBI agent but immediately finds himself involved in a scandal.
Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants by George W. Bush. The issue of immigration stirs intense emotions today, as it has throughout much of American history. But what gets lost in the debates about policy are the stories of immigrants themselves, the people who are drawn to America by its promise of economic opportunity and political and religious freedom--and who strengthen our nation in countless ways. The author brings together forty-three full-color portraits of men and women who have immigrated to the United States, alongside ... stories of the unique ways all of them are pursuing the American Dream.
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. The late Bourdain was a celebrity chef and world-traveling TV star, whose personality is reflected in this charming book, cowritten by Woolever, his assistant. Chapters cover the world’s cities and include a brief history, getting around, and hotel and food suggestions. The book is full of irresistible illustrations, including the cover. Drinking establishments and a single favorite tourist spot are also noted. For example, Bourdain muses over international cuisine, including a meal in Accra, Ghana, in which he didn’t know what to expect; the inexplicably satisfying meal was comprised of groundnut soup, goat meat, cow tongue, beans, and rice balls.
Monkey Boy by Francisco Goldman. Goldman’s newest autobiographical novel draws from his own life’s story to muse on the divided self and the fragments of the past that point to our uncertain future. Francisco Goldberg, the narrator, is in search of himself. Returning to his hometown of Boston to visit his aging mother, Goldberg begins to probe his own identity, his relationship with his abusive father, and his mother’s numerous secrets. Unfolding in stories and memories, the narrative oscillates among Goldberg’s upbringing in suburban Boston, his family’s history in Guatemala, and his recent return to New York City. Fusing elements of creative nonfiction with autoethnography, Francisco Goldman creates the speculative ghost of a parallel life in Francisco Goldberg.
Libraries = Information
Ways to keep your eyes healthy as possible continued: Get regular exams — frequent exams translate into detecting problems early. Eat to nourish your eyes — leafy greens and yellow vegetables can improve the health of eyes and decrease your risk for macular degeneration and cataracts. Other foods that are good for your eyes include nuts, beans, citrus fruit, oily fish, and eggs. Use reading glasses if you need them. Keep your stress in check — scientists have found that unmanaged stress weakens your immune system and accelerates aging. Furthermore, high levels of stress can raise your blood pressure, all of which put an additional strain on your eyes. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. Your body heals and regenerates itself when you sleep, and your eyes are no exception.
Library Laugh I
What do plumbers have when they fall asleep? Pipedreams.
Stingy Schobel Says
According to The Sierra Club, front-loading washing machines are far more energy- and water-efficient than top-loading models. In fact, front-loading machines use up to half the water and energy of older models, making them truly a greener alternative. But the environmental organization makes a point that if your current washing machine works, use it. Just use cool or cold water versus warm or hot whenever possible, and choose the shortest cycle to make the machine a leaner, greener model.
Sure, you can donate lightly used clothes, kitchenware, books and other household items to thrift stores, but did you know you can also donate gift cards? Billions of dollars go unused every year on gift cards, so gather any cards with remaining balances (no matter how small the amount left) and donate them. The charity can look up the remaining balance on the cards and either resell them in stores or consolidate them through a third-party vendor who gives a percentage of the total balances to the charity.
Library Laugh II
What do you call a goat on a mountain? A hillbilly.
Commented
