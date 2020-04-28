At this time, the coronavirus is the focus of everyone. It seems those affected by the tornadoes and their enormous devastation have been forgotten.
We are here to let you know that we have not forgotten.
We have not forgotten the tornadoes, the victims, their families, the teachers, first responders and all the amazing and selfless volunteers who responded to help.
That’s why we’re inviting you to join us for an opportunity to spend some quiet, restorative, nature-based time in a safe place while still complying with all CDC guidelines with the healing company of horses. No pressure, stress, expectations or cost.
According to research, “Spending time outdoors, especially in green spaces, is one of the fastest ways to improve your health and happiness. It’s been shown to lower stress, blood pressure and heart rate, while encouraging physical activity and buoying mood and mental health. Some research even suggests that spending just 20 minutes in a park — even if you don’t exercise while you’re there — is enough to improve well-being.”
We have coordinated with eight equine facilities from Nashville to Jamestown, that have agreed to open their barn doors and farms for the benefit of those affected by the tornadoes in any way.
We offer equine settings because horses are very social and sensitive animals with distinct personalities, attitudes and moods – just like us. They instinctively analyze and react to our body language and other nonverbal cues. We have found it can be comforting and calming to be in the presence of horses.
Note: Riding will not be part of these visits.
Bring out your children out to one of the farms and let them run, play, make noise and be children again. They can meet some wonderful horses and maybe have a few goats or dogs for company. At some locations, walking trails are available for exercise, solitude and relaxation.
Visits are being coordinated to provide privacy and safety from viral contacts while at the farm or on the trail.
You can visit by yourself or go as a couple, family or with a friend. The benefits are many, and both the CDC guidelines regarding physical distancing, as well as common sense can still be safely maintained in these expansive outdoor privately owned environments.
Call 931-214-3916 to find a participating farm/equine facility location.
An appointment to visit is required to maintain the safest, social distance environment for all.
This is a free offering organized by Tennessee members of Equine Assisted Growth And Learning Association. Just show up and stay a while!
Go to Eagala.org for more about the association.
Joan Cleary and Robbin Nolen are Eagala certified.
