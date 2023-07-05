The Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville, for the 13th year, on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.
Proceeds from the show support youth activities at the Cumberland County Community Complex throughout the year.
“Our idea is to hold a Gun & Knife Show event like no other. We want to make it a community event for the whole family supporting our entire community,” shared Donnie Moody, director of the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Everyone is invited to attend, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans.
A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office will be on hand to provide support and answer questions both days.
A New Shooter Seminar is being offered for free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and a second seminar from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Registration information can be found on the show’s website.
A certified NRA instructor and range safety officer will lead this seminar along with a retired Cumberland County Chief Deputy to answer any legal questions.
A special flag folding ceremony, conducted by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1015, will be held on Sunday afternoon.
Old and torn U.S. flags will be collected at the show for retirement by the Vietnam Veterans.
Dozens of community volunteers and businesses support this show. Vendors return annually from all over the Southeast to support this show for many reasons, but small-town hospitality is a big one.
“From the minute you pull into the parking lot, volunteers are on hand to support the vendors—including unloading stock, bringing cups of coffee and checking in to see what I could need throughout the weekend. This happens at no other show,” shared vendor Steve Taylor, who has attended every year.
Saturday’s show hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a family event, all youth 16 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets are $5 per person at the gate on Saturday, and admission on Sunday is free to all. Parking is free. Door prizes are awarded throughout both days.
For more information, contact the Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 or visit WWW.GKSHOW.ORG.
