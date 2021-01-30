It has been a crazy last 10-11 months. Between the virus and the political scene, we have not had the best of years.
Outside, in the fresh open air, is generally safer than inside, and most people understand that because I see more folks walk-
ing and hiking than I have in previous years.
But we are also all spending more time at home, indoors, than normal. And, even though my newly discovered Netflix is pretty entertaining, I have still have found time to make things that, for me, brings a part of the outdoors inside.
The time that I used to spend in the car traveling, going to basketball games or eating in restaurants is now spent working on indoor projects. Here are some ideas for you to explore.
Tying flies. If you are a fly fisher, try tying your own flies. You won’t save any money because all of the equipment and materials that you need doesn’t outweigh the savings per fly, but catching a fish on a fly that you tied yourself is priceless.
Two of my friends got into making fishing nets, and that got me interested. I now have nine beautiful wooden nets hanging in my den. Not as beautiful as my friends’ nets, but beautiful to me.
No one needs nine nets, but they were rewarding to make and I rotate them, so they all will have had a trout in them at some time. They constantly remind me to go fishing.
Another friend of mine makes walking sticks. He uses certain kinds of light, strong wood, and he carves, and sometimes paints them, with fancy patterns. In some, he even carves old mountain man faces.
Few people are willing to pay for the time that he puts in his walking sticks, so he donates them to TennGreen where they are used to raise money to conserve wild areas in Tennessee for everyone.
A few years ago, I attended a class at Wilderness Wildlife Week in Pigeon Forge on how to make Indian dream catchers. Between friends and family, we have made a lot of dream catchers.
In a year like this, everyone could use a few dream catchers to catch the bad dreams and let the good dreams, through.
I have also had time to make more bluebird nest boxes than in a normal year. And that is a good thing, because our Cumberland County Bluebird Club is adding about 30 additional nest boxes this year at a golf course and at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Plus, lots of folks have asked our club for nest boxes in their backyards. It should be a good year for bluebirds.
Speaking of birds, you might want to consider making your own suet log. Insect-eating birds like bluebirds and woodpeckers don’t eat seed.
Suet, made from animal fat, can substitute for the insects that are hard to find in the winter.
Drill inch-wide holes in a piece of a small, rough-barked stick, and fill the holes with homemade suet. It keeps you busy and the birds happy.
My current indoor project for the outdoors is something that provides fun, entertainment and exercise, all while social distancing at exactly 27 feet apart.
I am making a cornhole game. For about $40 worth of lumber, you can make a cornhole game that sells for up to $300 at sporting goods stores.
Instructions for all of the projects mentioned above can be found online.
YouTube is a great place to learn how to do just about anything.
So connect to the outdoors by making something indoors.
Flies, nets, walking sticks, birdhouses and even dream catchers can be a new hobby. Find you own project.
Someone said, “Busy hands are happy hands.”
Let me know what you decide; I might want to try it, too.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.